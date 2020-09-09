Mid-August I-20 drive-by shooting victim dies, while two passengers survive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman critically injured in an August drive-by shooting and subsequent vehicle crash on Interstate-20 has died according to Shreveport Police.

Tyetyana McLemore, died Monday, police say.

Just before 10 p.m. on August 16, Shreveport patrol officers responded to a shooting on I-20, just west of Jewella Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located three people suffering from gunshot wounds inside a crashed vehicle.

The victims were all taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital – Mc Lemore with life-threatening injuries, and two passengers, a 12-year-old child and a 21-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene. CSIU worked to photograph the scene and collect evidence while detectives interviewed witnesses.

The shootings remain under investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them immediately at 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300#3. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that with pay cash rewards for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for crimes.

