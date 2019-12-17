Miller County deputies warn impaired drivers this holiday season

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers across the country will be looking for impaired drivers during their campaign which lasts until January 1, 2020.

A DWI can include a number of substances like alcohol, over-the-counter medication, marijuana, and narcotics.

Law enforcement encourages everyone to use ride-share if you plan to go out and drink so everyone gets home safe.

“We would ask them to be smart and not get behind the wheel of a vehicle where they put themselves and others in danger. That would be a hard thing to live with if you have an accident and ruin someone’s life or your own life,” said Stephen Ward, Miller County Deputy.

Officers say driving under the influence is a choice that can be avoided.

