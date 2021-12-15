Miller County man shot during argument dies; charges upgraded for shooter

Chris Basham is charged with battery 1st degree in the shooting of Donald Hayworth Jr. (Source: Miller County Sheriff’s Office)

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Charges have been upgraded against a Texarkana man accused of shooting a man armed with a bat last week after the victim died Tuesday.

Chris Basham, 34, was initially booked into the Miller County Detention Center on charges of first-degree battery after police say he shot 38-year-old Donald Hayworth in the torso during an argument.

Basham was free on a $250,000 bond for the initial battery charge when Hayworth died from his injuries Tuesday. Police say he was booked Wednesday on new charges of first-degree murder and terroristic acts.

Deputies say Basham was involved in an argument with Hayworth that became violent. Hayworth was allegedly armed with a bat and Basham shot him with a shotgun before leaving the scene.

Basham remains in the Miller County Detention Center pending arraignment on the new charges.

Hayworth’s body will be sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock for an autopsy.