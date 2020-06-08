Minden man charged with stabbing Arizona man Sunday in the Shreve City area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Arizona man is in the hospital fighting for his life, while a Minden man is behind bars in Shreveport after allegedly stabbing him early Sunday evening in the Shreve City area.

Javentress Hill, 32, of the 200 block of Barbara Drive in Minden, was taken into custody by Shreveport Police after investigating the incident.

Just after 7 p.m. Sunday, SPD officers were dispatched to reports of a stabbing in the 1200 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. When they arrived, officers located a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to Ochsner’s LSU Health with what EMT’s reported were life-threatening injuries.

A good description of the suspect was provided and arriving patrol officers spotted Hill nearby and took him into custody without incident.

Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Detectives responded to the scene and launched their investigation.

In the course of that investigation, officers learned that Hill and the victim were engaged in a verbal dispute when Hill produced a knife and stabbed the victim.

Based on information and evidence gathered during the investigation, Hill was charged with one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.