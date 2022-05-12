MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Minden are set to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to announce new developments in a 2017 cold case and get the word out about a new $10,000 reward for information that helps lead to an arrest.

Tyrone Sumlin, 35, was fatally shot in his driveway on Sept. 3, 2017. (Photo courtesy: Minden Police Department/Sumlin family)

Tyrone Sumlin was a 35-year-old father of five when he was fatally shot in his driveway on Sept. 3, 2017. The murder weapon has never been found and his killer has yet to be identified, but police say there have been new developments in the case – including the identification of a person of interest.

Sumlin’s mother, Ruthie Sumlin, is expected to join Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper at a 4 p.m. news conference Thursday to renew their plea to the public to share any information that could help bring his killer to justice.

Until now, the reward offered for information through the city’s Crime Stopper’s program maxed out at $2,000. Minden police say the $10,000 reward now being offered is from a local business owner who wishes to remain anonymous but reportedly felt moved to do something to help move the case toward an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Minden Police Det. Shane Griffith at (318) 505-8443 or Minden PD at 318-377-1212.