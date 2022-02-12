MINDEN, La. (AP) — A woman who owned a Louisiana tax preparation company has been sentenced to two years in prison for falsifying her own tax return by reporting less than 40% of her income in 2013.

Deborah Cooksey, 56, of Minden also was ordered at her sentencing Friday to pay nearly $550,000 restitution, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown of Shreveport said in a news release.

And she agreed that from now on, she will never prepare or help with anyone else’s tax returns or be associated with tax preparation, or teach anyone how to prepare federal tax returns.

Brown said Cooksey reported $522,662 in gross receipts and income at Cooksey’s Tax and Notary Services, LLC for 2013 when they totaled more than $1.3 million.

She was indicted in March 2021 and pleaded guilty that September.