Minimum $2K reward offered for information leading to arrest in overnight fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers is offering a minimum of $2000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for the fatal shooting of a man late Friday in the Caddo Heights area of Shreveport.

Just after 10 p.m. Friday, Shreveport Police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the intersection of Wallace Avenue and Corbitt Streets.

When the arrived, officers spotted what appeared to be a wrecked vehicle alongside the road. As they approached the vehicle, the found a man inside who told them he had been shot. O

Officers immediately began efforts to save the man’s life until Shreveport Fire personnel arrived and rushed him to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he was immediately taken into surgery.

The surgery, however, was unsuccessful and the victim later died.

Investigators with SPD Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units responded to scene and began collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses.

A suspect has not been identified at this time, and investigators are asking anyone with information relative to this murder to contact them immediately at 318-673-7300 #3.

Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318- 673-7373. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that does not want your name, just your information.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name at a later time.