Missing Vivian child found safe, mother and 1 other arrested

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Vivian residents are behind bars after police say they evaded child protective services and tried to kidnap a seven-year-old child.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Child Protective Services went to 36-year-old Devin Michelle Smith’s home in the 1500 block of Pardue Street Wednesday to take her son into their custody. Smith fled with the child on foot and was later found but the child was no longer with her.

The sheriff’s office was also looking for 56-year-old Bruce Anderson, who police believed had information regarding where the child was.

The child was found safe around 7:45 p.m. at a neighbor’s house.

Smith was booked into Caddo Correctional Center for interfering with child custody. Anderson was also booked late Wednesday into CCC on a charge of simple kidnapping.