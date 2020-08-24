Mississippi couple behind bars after traffic stop leads to drug bust

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Mississippi couple is behind bars after Sunday morning traffic stop on Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish went south after a plethora of drugs were found in the vehicle they were driving.

Charlitta Carson, 31, of Canton, Miss., and 44-year-old John Stewart of Jackson, Miss. were arrested Sunday afternoon, following an ordeal that lasted most of the day.

It began at 9:15 a.m. Sunday when Louisiana State Police troopers pulled over the 2015 Chevrolet Malibu Carson was driving for improper lane usage on I-20. During the course of the traffic stop, troopers became suspicious of criminal activity and performed a probable cause search of the vehicle.

Stewart, who saw things were quickly spiraling downward after the search revealed marijuana, ecstasy, and a firearm, bolted from the car and went running into the wooded area north of I-20.

That decision kicked off an hours-long manhunt involving multiple agencies and ended badly for Stewart. Multiple agencies, including the elite David Wade canine chase team, joined troopers in the search and were relentless in their search for the fugitive.

Five hours later, Stewart was captured, and he and Carson were booked into Bossier Max on multiple charges.

Stewart is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, conspiracy to distribute Schedule I and Schedule II drugs, resisting arrest by flight, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Carson is charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, conspiracy to distribute Schedule I and Schedule II drugs, and improper lane use.

In addition to the Wade canine chase team, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies, agents from the U.S. Marshal’s Office and Haughton police assisted LSP troopers.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.