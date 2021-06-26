Mississippi woman pleads guilty in Louisiana embezzlements totaling $657,000

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Mississippi woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling a total of more than $600,000 from two Louisiana employers.
Christy Bartholomew, 39, of Hattiesburg, pleaded guilty earlier this week to wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a Friday news release.
Prosecutors said Bartholomew worked as a controller for a business in Slidell. There, they said, she embezzled about $357,000 from 2016 to 2019.
Later, as an office manager for a company in Kenner, she embezzled about $300,000 from November 2019 to February 2020. Prosecutors said she used several schemes, including use of a company credit card.
After her guilty plea to two counts of wire fraud, sentencing was set for Oct. 27. She faces a maximum possible prison sentence of 20 years, although the plea agreement filed this week states that prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence reduction.
The plea agreement calls for her to make restitution to the victims.
