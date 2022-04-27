HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – A dog tossed from a speeding car during a police chase in Hammond, Louisiana over the weekend is recovering in a new home with the Good Samaritan who scooped him up from the street and got him help.

Bunny Giraud saw it all happen on Old Baton Rouge Highway. According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, the dog was left hanging by its leash. His body became tangled on the wheel-well, which caused the leash to snap before he fell to the pavement.

Giraud picked up the shocked and bleeding dog and put him in her car. His back legs were injured and all of his claws are missing from one of his back paws. She took him to the Animal Care Center in Hammond.

“For Bunny to see this crime and rush to give aid to Marvel is truly a miracle. We are very grateful to everyone who saved Marvel’s life, including the Hammond Police Department, the staff at Hammond Care Center, and, of course, Bunny,” said HSLA Director Jeff Dorson.





Images courtesy of Humane Society of Louisiana

Giraud learned that the dog had probably been taken a few days earlier from a different owner, but the original owner agreed to let her keep him. Giraud has since named the pup “Mister Marvel.”

The driver accused of tossing Marvel out the window during the police chase was caught and arrested.

Skilar Blake Dwyer, 26, is behind bars in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, flight from officers, possession of narcotics, and a weapons violation.

Donations toward Marvel’s care are accepted at Humane Society of Louisiana.