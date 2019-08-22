Monkhouse Dr. shooting victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man who was fatally shot outside of a Shreveport motel earlier this week has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office identified the victim as 45-year-old Derrick Purnell Terrell, of Shreveport.

Terrell was shot multiple times around 8:30 p.m.Tuesday in the parking lot of a motel in the 4900 block of West Monkhouse Dr. Terrell died at the scene.

An autopsy has been ordered at Ochsner LSU Health.

