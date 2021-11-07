Monroe: 11-year-old & 16-year-old injured in downtown shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Monroe Police are investigating Saturday shootings that wounded an 11-year-old and a 16-year-old.

According to an MPD news release, a large group of juveniles were gathered in the area of the 400 block of Desiard Street when a fight broke out.

During the altercation, shots were fired and the two wounded. Both the unnamed juveniles were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Monroe Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident please contact them at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH(2274), all calls are kept confidential.

