Monroe father arrested after newborn taken from local hospital, new details released

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – More information surrounding the case of a newborn being taken from the St. Francis Medical Center has been made available following the arrest of the child’s father.

According to court documents, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to St. Francis Medical Center on Friday, October 23, 2020, to investigate a report of a missing newborn.

Deputies learned that the male child was born on Thursday, October 22, 2020, around 7 a.m. to Tyreeka Grandy and Travis Hargrove.

According to the documents, Grandy had tested positive for THC and Amphetamines when she was admitted to the hospital. The Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) was called to the hospital shortly after the child was born and was notified of the positive drug test.

DCFS met with Grandy and Hargrove at the hospital. During that meeting, they learned that the mother has 6 additional children that have already been removed from her custody. At that time, Grandy and Hargrove were notified that the custody of the newborn may be taken as well. The newborn was staying in the room with the parents at the hospital at that time.

At approximately 11:20 PM, an alarm was sounded that signaled to hospital staff that a security alert bracelet worn by the newborn has been removed. When staff entered the room, they found the baby and the father were gone. They also found the security bracelet in the trashcan.

Reports state that Grandy was uncooperative and claimed to have no knowledge of what happened to the child.

Camera footage from the hospital showed that Hargrove entered the room at 11:08 PM and left the room at 11:18 PM carrying a large black book bag. At 11:19 PM, the bracelet alarm sounded and Hargrove can been seen leaving the hospital with the black bag.

The child was found safe and returned to the hospital on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 11 AM.

Hargrove was arrested by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in the 1300 block of Alabama Street on Sunday, October 25, 2020 and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one felony count of Cruelty to Juveniles.

His bond has been set at $10,000.

