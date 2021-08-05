Man facing vehicular homicide after allegedly running over sister’s head

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A man is facing vehicular homicide charges after he allegedly ran over his sister’s head after she tried to stop him from taking another sibling’s car.

According to the Monroe Police Department, 43-year-old Eric Long was initially charged with Aggravated Second-Degree Battery and Simple Battery but on Monday he was rebooked and charged with vehicular homicide of his sister after she died at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

On, July 31 MPD officers responded to a call on Marx St. where they found a woman lying in the street with a serious head injury.

According to the arrest report, witnesses told officers that Long pushed his sister down on the ground and took her keys.

Long then got into her vehicle and started the engine. Long’s other sister tried to stop him from taking the vehicle as she stood in the driver’s side doorway.

Long then put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated at a high rate of speed. The open driver’s door knocked his sister to the ground and then the vehicle ran over her head.

After running over his sister, Long crashed the vehicle into a ditch across the street. Long got out of the vehicle and began hitting the sister who he took the keys from.

Officers were advised that Long did not have permission to use the vehicle and he was under the influence of PCP.

Long was found inside a home where he resisted arrest from officers, and officers had to deploy their tasers to detain him.