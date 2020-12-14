Mooretown shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Shreveport Police on the scene of a shooting in the Mooretown neighborhood that left one man with life-threatening injuries. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the back in the Mooretown neighborhood.

Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4900 block of Waters Place just after 8:30 Sunday night. They say a man was outside by a carport when he was shot in the back by someone in a dark-colored vehicle.

No arrests have been made in this shooting.

