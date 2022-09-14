CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mooringsport couple for cruelty to juveniles on Wednesday.

CPSO said in a release that 50-year-old Michael Bailey and 36-year-old Amanda Whitten were arrested for cruelty to juveniles after a report of a child testing positive for illegal substances. Detectives arrested Bailey and Whitten after they smoked methamphetamines in the presence of a child under the age of 13.

Youth Services Detective Ray Saunders received a report on August 14, that a young child tested positive for illegal substances. During the search of the home of Bailey and Whitten’s home, detectives found meth, a pipe, and other drug paraphernalia. Investigators found that the couple bought drugs and smoked them in the presence of the child.

Bailey and Whitten are booked in Caddo Correctional Center and charged with cruelty to juveniles, possession of a schedule II drug, and aggravated battery.