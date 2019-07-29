More than a dozen arrested in 3-day prostutition sting across Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Less than a week after a multi-agency sting netted more than two dozen arrests across Shreveport, police say another sting has resulted in the arrests of more than a dozen more.
According to a statement released by the Shreveport Police Department Monday afternoon, the latest arrests came during the three day operation spanning July 23-25 in which members of the FBI and agents form the Shreveport Police Vice Unit, Mid-Level Drug Unit and Street Level Interdiction Unit “used undercover tactics to apprehend those charged.”
Due to the sensitive and dangerous nature of the covert operation, police say specific details regarding the arrests cannot be provided. All arrested parties listd below were booked into the Shreveport City Jail and, police note, are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Arrested on July 23:
Ann Castillo h/f 10-08-97 Prostitution 14:82
Iisha Bell b/f 05-24-85 Prostitution 14:82
Chelsea King w/f 12-28-97 Prostitution 14:82
Lakisha Baker b/f 07-02-94 Prostitution 14:82
Morgan Smith b/f 01-16-94 Prostitution 14:82
Joseph Kenny b/m 02-27-82 Prostitution 14:82
Arrested on July 24:
Jamarcus Woodard b/m 10-12-89 Prostitution
Cedric Teamer b/m 04-21-94 Prostitution
Shavargo Metcalf b/m 11-6-95 Prostitution
Lamar is Daniels b/m 01-19-98 Prostitution
Arrested on July 25:
Kristie Cowell w/f 02-09-94 Prostitution
Ashley Hazewood w/f 10-12-84 Prostitution
Takeshi Burns b/f 07-26-93 Prostitution
Breanna Crockett b/f 11-23-93 Pandering
Shaderrica Morris b/f 11-16-92 Prostitution
Chester Johnson b/m 11-02-91 Armed robbery, pandering, felon in possession of firearm, interference with police investigation and battery on an officer