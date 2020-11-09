Mother, 2 daughters injured after shots fired at Shreveport intersection

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A woman and her two young daughters were seriously injured after someone fired multiple shots at their car at a Shreveport intersection.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Friday in the 6400 block of Kennedy Dr.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, when officers arrived they found a woman identified as Terry Jackson and her two daughters, ages 10 and 12, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives said Jackson and her daughters were sitting inside of a car when someone in a black vehicle pulled up next to them and opened fire.

All three were taken to Ochsner LSU Health. According to SPD, Jackson and one of her daughters have life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Shreveport Police immediately at (318) 673-7300 #3 or (318) 673-6955. If you wish to remain call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.

