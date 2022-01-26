SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish grand jury has indicted the Shreveport mother accused of throwing her two young children into Cross Lake in September, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says 33-year-old Ureka Rochelle Black is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the slaying of one of her children, and the attempted second-degree murder of another of her children on September 24, 2021.

The body of her 10-month-old son, Joshua Calif Black, was recovered from the lake by Shreveport police marine patrol officers after someone reported seeing a child floating near the Cross Lake bridge. A marine patrol then found and rescued the five-year-old in the water.

Black was arrested later the same day at a rest stop in Waskom, Texas, and extradited back to Shreveport the next day to face the charges. She remains held without bond at the Caddo Parish Correctional Center.

Black’s indictment was one of several handed up Tuesday by the grand jury. According to the Caddo DA’s office:

Marshall Alexander Adkins, 26, of Shreveport, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the October 7, 2021 slaying of Jonathan Bellot, and with illegal possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Bellot, 40, was found shot in a vehicle outside a residence in the 400 block of Ockley Drive.

Reginald Sircoraldewron Grant, 24, of Shreveport, was charged in connection with the October 10, 2021, slaying of Boris Decari Williams. Mr. Williams, 24, was killed in a home on Lufkin Street in Shreveport and his body was dumped in Lake Bisteneau. Mr. Grant also is charged with possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

A separate indictment charges Carl Dewey Grant Jr., 27, and Reginald Daniel Grant, 55, (no mugshot available) both of Shreveport, as accessories after the fact and with failure to report the commission of certain felonies, in connection with the Oct. 10, 2021 slaying of Boris Decari Williams.

Sa’Teriq Lajuan Johnson, 22, of Shreveport, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the April 28, 2021 slaying of Treveaughn Grant. Mr. Grant, 27, was shot several times in the 2600 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Tramarciea Jovan Ruffins, 28, and Jamaria Wanya Cornelious, 26, both of Shreveport, were charged with second-degree murder in connection with the September 26, 2021 slaying of Nicholas Stafford. Mr. Stafford, 30, was found deceased and burned almost beyond recognition in a burned car that had been impounded.

Finally, in an indictment issued under seal, Robert Elton Todd of Greenwood, 52, was charged with first-degree rape. The sealing of the indictment is due to the nature of the crime with which Mt. Todd has been charged.