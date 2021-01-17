Mother arrested for conspiring with her son in U.S. Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – The mother of the man seen in images from the Jan. 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol carrying a large amount of zip ties has been arrested.

On Saturday, Lisa Eisenhart, 56, of Woodstock, Georgia, was taken into custody in Nashville. Her son, Eric Munchel was arrested last Sunday in Nashville.

A photo shows Eric Munchel in the Senate Chamber during the attack on the capitol, and now, the FBI says the person in the photo with him is his mother.

Eisenhart is charged with conspiring with her son to violate federal statutes.

Her arrest warrant says Munchel and Eisenhart knowingly joined a mob to forcibly enter the U.S. Capitol with the intent of stopping the counting of electoral college votes from the 2020 presidential election.

The mother-son duo is charged with conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud the United States; impeding law enforcement officers during a civil disorder; entering a restricted building; and unlawful activities on Capitol grounds.