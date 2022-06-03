SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of a murder victim is in a Sabine Parish jail, accused of trying to run over a police officer with her car.

Darci Bass, 41, faces several charges after an officer spotted her driving in Zwolle on Tuesday with Christopher Malmay in her passenger seat. Police say the officer recognized Malmay, who is wanted on a number of warrants, and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

Police say there was a brief chase before Malmay jumped out of the car just outside of town and fled the scene. While deputies were attempting to speak with Bass, they say she struck one of them with her car as she tried to drive away.

Bass is charged with resisting, aggravated flight from an officer and aggravated assault with a vehicle on a police officer. She is also facing charges out of Sabine County, Texas, for traffic violations.

Bass is the mother of Livye Lewis, who was killed by Matthew Edgar in October 2021. Edgar escaped during his trial, where he was ultimately convicted in absentia, and remains on the run.

Malmay remains on the run as well, wanted on previous warrants for failure to appear in court for charges that also include assault on a police officer in a previous incident in December in which he led police on a chase through a Sabine Parish neighborhood.