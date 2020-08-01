Mother of son murdered in front of multiple witnesses wants answers; SPD Chief says “No Snitching” has to stop for crimes to get solved

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police chief Ben Raymond says he wishes more people who witness or know any information to help investigators solve crimes would come forward. He attended the press briefing for Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers Wednesday encouraging people to share any information in light of recent crimes.

“That’s why I like crime stoppers. We don’t need to know that you’re the one that

gave that information. It’s completely anonymous,” said Chief Raymond, “The problem is if nobody ever snitches so to speak then we will never solve our crime problem.”

He also says he wishes it didn’t take a monetary reward for people to come forward, but he understands a lot of people don’t feel comfortable talking to police.

“I’ve been out in the community where people just completely ignore us. They don’t acknowledge our existence. There are others who are visibly upset to see our uniformed officers on a scene, and that is absolutely something we have to change,” said Raymond.

He says he believes a mistrust of police starts at a young age, and there’s a perception of officers taught in certain communities.

“‘You can’t trust police officers’ or ‘They’re overly aggressive for no reason,’ but if we don’t talk about those things and come to an agreement that we’re all citizens and we all care about what’s best for our communities then we’re not going to make improvements.”

Cynthia Pruitt is the mother of 35-year old Dwain Weathers Jr.

He was a victim of the Rufus Drive double homicide shooting May 31, 2020. Pruitt says he was just getting off work and visiting a friend when he was shot. There was a large gathering happening in the Mooretown neighborhood at the time.

“They turned to walk down Rufus Drive which was right at the corner and that’s where his life was taken by a random stray bullet,” said Pruitt.

She says no one has come forward to put on record who the shooter or shooters were which has left her without closure to her son’s death.

“I’m angry with the public and the people who were there because the reports are that there were over 100 people at the scene and nobody saw anything?”

Since the double homicide, Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers is now offering a $6,500 reward for information pertaining to the shooting. In their press briefing Wednesday, Crime Stoppers says anonymous tips have been up 10% this year with more than $12,000 having been rewarded.

They want to keep the momentum of anonymously assisting law enforcement going.

Chief Raymond says that Crime Stoppers has been a tremendous help in solving crimes.

“A lot of times we just need one little piece of information, and somebody will be at their house sitting with that piece of information and just doesn’t realize how important it is. Crime Stoppers gives them the opportunity to give even a nickname or a vehicle description or just word on the street,” said Chief Raymond.

He says that’s why he likes Crimes Stoppers, because police doesn’t need to know who gave that information. People who may be afraid of retaliation or getting involved can trust that the entire process of giving tips and collecting reward money is completely anonymous.

You can call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or by using their app P3tips.

