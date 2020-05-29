Mother wounded in Mooretown drive-by while son was in car with her, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say a woman was grazed by gunfire during a drive-by shooting in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:50 p.m. at Tinker Street and Pixley Drive, according to Cpl. Angie Willhite.

Shreveport police say a man and a woman, who were both in a white car, pulled up next to the victim’s car, and fired multiple gunshots at the vehicle.

The mother was grazed by a bullet and managed to make it inside of a home to call for help. Police says the woman’s son was in the car with her during the drive-by shooting, and so was a passenger, who was hit with shattered glass. Police did not say if the child was injured or not.

SPD is gathering more information about the shooting and the investigation is still ongoing.

