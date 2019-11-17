Neighbor identifies Cannon as man seen fleeing from home after deadly officer shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A neighbor who lived across the street from the house where Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley was fatally shot in August 2015 identified first-degree murder suspect Grover Cannon Sunday at trial as the man he saw running from the home shortly after the shooting.

On the witness stand early Sunday evening, Dennis Sinville testified that he saw Cannon run out of the Del Rio Street house and down the side of it just moments after the shots were fired.

Sinville’s testimony contradicts the opening statement of Cannon’s defense attorney, in which Dwight Doskey said he planned to show that no one saw Cannon in or around the house on the night of the deadly shooting.

Cannon, 31, is accused of fatally shooting Officer LaValley during a suspicious person call in the 3700 block of Del Rio on August 5, 2015.

Sunday was the fourth day of the trial. Earlier in the day, Cannon’s mother and daughter were called to the stand as prosecutors sought to establish that Cannon was threatening to shoot people on the day of the slaying. Much of the testimony centered on video of statements both Cannon’s mother and sister made to police on the night of the killing, indicating that he had been making threats of violence against his family that day.

During her testimony, Cannon’s mother denied her son was rapping threats to shoot people until the judge sent the jury out of the courtroom and allowed a video of her interview with police to be played. After reviewing the video, she answered questions about the threats by saying, “I guess.”

Cannon’s sister, Latauria Cannon, also denied on the stand that her brother was making threats against his family inside her home on the day of the killing, even after she was given an opportunity to review video of her telling police she asked a neighbor to call them because Grover Cannon was threatening to kill family members. Instead, Latauria Cannon said she doesn’t recall, claiming that it’s been a long time.

The pathologist who performed LaValley’s autopsy also testified Sunday, outlining his findings. Dr. James Traylor said he found six gunshot wounds on LaValley’s body, one he described as a graze he believes to be caused by the same bullet that went in behind his ear and into his brain, cracking his skull in two places. That shot, Traylor testified, was the one that killed LaValley.

The trial is expected to last two to three weeks. Cannon faces the death penalty if convicted.

