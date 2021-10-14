Motorcycle driver arrested after high-speed chase, firing at Greenwood & Caddo Police

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man is in custody after leading Caddo Parish deputies on a high-speed chase out of Greenwood into Harrison County Thursday morning.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Caddo Deputy Adam Jacobo responded to a call about a trespasser at a business in the 7300 block of Julie Frances Drive in West Caddo Parish. He found Christopher Basco, 36, on his motorcycle there and approached him when Basco pointed a gun at him and took off.

The Greenwood Police Department and CPSO deputies pursued Basco on I-20 westbound, reaching speeds of over 110 miles per hour. Police say Basco started firing shots at officers just before they crossed the border into Texas, striking a Greenwood Police Officer’s windshield. The officer was uninjured.

Basco eventually made a U-turn under a bridge and headed back east on I-20, before pulling over on the shoulder and giving up at around mile marker 600 just east of Longview, Texas. He was arrested there by Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies.

Basco was booked into Harrison County Jail and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the incident. Basco will be extradited back to Caddo Parish to face charges.