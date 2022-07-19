MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Marshall police have arrested one adult and two juveniles so far in connection with multiple shootings early Sunday morning and they say more arrests are possible.

Police were called to investigate reports of gunshots in the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street at 1:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they learned that people who attended a house party were shot at, and one of the partygoers was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center for treatment. The victim says he was walking to his car when he was shot but could not identify a shooter.

According to police, there were numerous shell casings on the scene. Several vehicles and a vacant house were also struck.

Police were called back to Bledsoe street around 4:30 a.m. to investigate a reported car accident and arrived to find an empty vehicle. When they tracked down the driver, who told them he was on Bledsoe Street checking on his mother’s house after the earlier shooting when people he didn’t know started shooting at him and he ran away.

Marshall police say they arrested one adult male and two juveniles in connection with these shootings and are actively pursuing additional arrests as the investigation continues.

“The Marshall Police Department is utilizing all of our resources in this case. We will continue to do so to bring those responsible to justice and protect our community,” Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said in a statement released on the shootings.

Anyone with information about those responsible for these shootings is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department or may remain anonymous by contacting Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.