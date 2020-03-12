MPD: Victim of apartment fire identified

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Marshall Police Department has identified the victim of an apartment fire on March 10.

According to a press release, 21-year-old, Alexis Manning of Marshall was found deceased inside of an apartment located in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd.

Marshall Fire Department and MPD units were dispatched to the location and observed a visible fire coming from that bedroom after receiving a call reporting smoke coming out of a second-story bedroom at Ryan’s Crossing Apartment complex.

MPD is asking that anyone who has information to call 903-935-4540. If you wish to remain anonymous you may submit a tip with Crimestoppers by calling 903-935-9969 or by using the P3 Mobile App.

