Murder investigation underway after Oklahoma authorities identify body found in Red River

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK (KTAL/KMSS) — A murder investigation is now underway after Oklahoma authorities identified a body found that was found in the Red River last week.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the McCurtain County Sheriff`s Office requested their assistance on Oct. 13 after two Texas Department of Transportation employees discovered the body of 51-year-old Leiann Gaulden, of Haworth, OK, floating in the water near the Hwy 259 bridge.

On Oct. 9 a friend reported Gaulden missing to the McCurtain County Sheriff`s Office.

Investigators said Gaulden had two concrete blocks tied to her body.

The Garvin Fire Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lake Patrol assisted with recovering Gaulden`s body which has been sent to the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Tulsa for an autopsy.

Anyone who knows anything about Gaulden’s death is urged to contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or send information to tips@osbi.ok.gov.

