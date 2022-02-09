SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Wednesday, the trial of the man accused of two counts of first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting deaths of a Shreveport couple was reset.

Willie DeWayne Watkins, 37, was scheduled to go on trial Monday in the deaths of 43-year-old Kelly Jose and 33-year-old Heather Jose, will now face a Caddo Parish Jury on June 27.

Wille DeWayne Watkins (Photo courtesy CPSO)

Watkins murder trial was another of casualty of Caddo Parish District Court’s Jan. 21 order, removing all jury trials from the dockets until March 1.

On Nov. 8, 2018, the bodies of Heather and Kelly Jose were found inside a burning vehicle in the 3400 block of Penick Street in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Shreveport police said on Nov. 8, 2018, Heather and Kelly Jose’ allegedly gave Watkins a ride from Mall St. Vincent, where they had eaten dinner with their children earlier in the evening. Later that evening, Heather Jose was found dead along with her husband, Kelly Jose, were found dead inside a burned car in the Queensborough neighborhood.

After an extensive investigation, Shreveport Police detectives identified Watkins as a suspect in the crime, took that evidence to a Caddo Parish District judge who issued an arrest warrant for Watkins, as well as a search warrant for Watkins’ home in the 3600 block of Penick Street, two blocks where the Jose’s burned bodies were found.

SPD officers went to Watkin’s residence on Nov. 10 to arrest him, but he first barricaded himself inside his home for almost six hours before trying to escape by jumping out a window and trying to run away. However, his escape attempt was thwarted by a K-9 officer.

During the standoff, SPD officers were assisted by the U.S. Marshal’s Office, the Louisiana State Police, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Bossier City Police Department.

After being treated for a dog bite, Watkins was arrested and booked into Caddo Parish Correctional Center on a warrant charging him with two counts of second-degree murder with a bond of $1million.

The case, which has been winding through Caddo District Court for more than three years, has been the subject of controversy, beginning with a Caddo Parish grand jury upgrading Watkin’s original second-degree murder charges to first-degree murder in a Feb. 14, 2019 indictment.

After the indictment was handed down, it was unclear whether the Caddo Parish District’ Attorney’s Office would go for the death penalty, but in March 2019, DA’s office filed a Motion of Intent to seek the death penalty in the event Watkins was convicted.

But that move slowed things up, as once the death penalty is on the table, the local Indigent Defenders’ Office, who represented Watkins when he was charged with second-degree murder, could no longer represent him, In Louisiana, when a defendant faces a possible death penalty, he or she must be represented by death-penalty qualified attorneys, most if not all, of whom are in south Louisiana.

At the time, there were so many ongoing death penalty cases in Louisiana, the death-penalty attorneys already had full dance cards, but all the death-penalty-qualified attorneys had full dance cards, so it took until early May for the appointment of Joseph Vigneri of the Capital Post Conviction Project of New Orleans, as lead council and Elliot Brown as second-chair.

After that, for nearly two years, the case continued to march toward the trial, with periodic appearances to exchange of evidence, submit motions, oppositions, and then argue them before the court, giving the judge the information he need to rule on each one.

But then in late February 2021, the DA’s office pulled the death penalty off the table, to the consternation of one of the victim’s families who were in favor of the death penalty, to the relief of the other victim’s family who opposed the death penalty.

When the death penalty was taken off the table, Caddo Parish DA James Stewart cited the need to get Watkins to trial, as well as an influx of new homicide cases during the pandemic, which Stewart said at that point had backed up trials for a year.

“Time does not work to the prosecution’s benefit,” Stewart told KTAL at the time. He said if the death penalty had remained, the trial would have been delayed, “we’re talking about 2022 or 2023.”

And, as it turned out that’s exactly what they were talking about anyway, and since the court order postponing all jury trials in February effectively scrapped Watkins’ trial, Stewart’s intention to speed things up by removing capital punishment may turn out to be moot.

Watkins will be back in court on March 31 for arguments and hearings prior to the late June trial.