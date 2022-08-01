DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Tyler, 51, aka Mystikal, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday, July 31.

APSO says that just before noon on Saturday, July 30, “deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault.”

The ensuing investigation led to Mystikal being identified as a suspect in this case.

APSO says, “Detectives interviewed the victim who sustained minor injuries during the attack.”

Tyler was arrested and is facing the charges listed below:

First Degree Rape

Simple Robbery

Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

False Imprisonment

Simple Criminal Damage to Property – $1000 (Misdemeanor)

This is not the first time that Mystikal has been in trouble with the law.

In 2003, Mystikal pleaded guilty to sexual battery and spent time in prison, according to the Associated Press.

The investigation remains open and Mystikal is currently awaiting arraignment.