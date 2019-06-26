Mystikal co-defendants plead guilty, released on time served

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) As the 2016 sexual assault case against Michael Tyler, the rap star known as Mystikal, continues to wind through the Caddo District Court system, the two also charged in connection with the crime were released from custody this month.

Tenichia Wafford, 44, was released from custody at Caddo Correction Center for time served on June 7, and Averweone Holman, 28, was released from CCC on Monday.

On June 10, Holman pleaded guilty to simple kidnapping and the rape charge was dismissed, while Wafford pleaded guilty to the obstruction charge. Although both charges are felonies, and each was given prison sentences, they were given credit for time served, and are now free.

The two have been at CCC since their August 2017 arrests, that came after arrest warrants were issued for them and Tyler 10 months after the alleged crime happened.

Tyler of Prarieville, Texas, and Holman of Killeen, Texas, were charged with a 1st degree rape and kidnapping that allegedly took place in October 2016.

At the time warrants for Tyler and Holman were issued, a third was issued for Walford, of Harker Heights, Texas, charging her with obstruction of justice, after she allegedly sought out the victim in an effort to convince her to drop the charges against Tyler and Holman.

Holman was arrested on August 18, 2017 and Wafford on August 20, 2017, while Tyler turned himself in at CCC on August 20, 2017.

Although Tyler spent 18 months behind bars at before a record contract made it possible for him to post the $3 million bond, Holman and Wafford were in jail until they entered their guilty pleas earlier this month.

Both were placed on probation, with fines of $100 for Wafford and $1,000 for Holman.

Holman, however, also was being held on a November 2017 charge of possessing Xanax, so was only released Monday after posting a $2,500 bond. He is due back in court July 18 for arguments and hearings on that charge.

Tyler’s trial, however, continues to go forward. Today, the state filed additional evidence into the record and he will be in court for arguments and hearings on July 30.

His trial date is set for Nov. 18, 2019.

