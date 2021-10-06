N.C. Sheriff: Tipsters report a dozen ‘sightings’ of Brian Laundrie near Tennessee border

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (NBC) – Authorities in North Carolina have investigated multiple reported sightings of Brian Laundrie.

The 23-year-old is wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his fiancé, Gabby Petito… whose death was ruled a homicide.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s office says tipsters have reported a dozen sightings of Laundrie in the western part of the state near the Tennessee border since Thursday.

Those reports include a 9-1-1 call by a man claiming he was “99.99 percent” positive he spoke to Laundrie.

Investigators in North Carolina say they’ve followed up on every tip, “but all to no avail.”

Laundrie was last seen by his parents at their Florida home on Sept. 14.

His family said he had gone hiking in the Carlton Reserve but never returned, but an extensive search of that reserve also came up empty.

Laundrie has been named a “person of interest” in Petito’s disappearance.

She went missing in late august after embarking on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie.



Police have said Laundrie returned home without Petito on Sept.1. ten days before she was reported missing.

Petito’s remains were later found at a campground in Wyoming on Sept. 19.