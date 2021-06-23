Name of victim in fatal Werner Park shooting released by Caddo Coroner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man found fatally shot in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

According to the coroner’s office, 47-year-old Lemon Harvey III was shot multiple times on June 13, 2021 while at his residence in the 3000 block of Bibb Street. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he later died from his injuries.

The Caddo Coroner says Harvey was positively identified through fingerprint comparison and an autopsy has been ordered.

The Shreveport Police Department is still investigating this shooting.