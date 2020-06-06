Narcotics agents, detectives seize more than half-million $$$ in illegal drugs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Although no arrests were made – yet – agents with the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit and Shreveport Police detectives on Friday were put a major dent in the local recreational pharmaceutical business.

According to Caddo Parish Sheriff and Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond, on Friday, the narcotics agents and the detectives executed a search warrant at a west Shreveport residence and seized more than $550,000 in illegal narcotics.

SPD homicide investigators obtained the warrant for the home relative to an ongoing criminal investigation and enlisted the help of the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit to execute the warrant.

Although no one was home at the time, agents located and seized 177 grans if methamphetamine, 16,117 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of crack cocaine, 74 grams of powder cocaine, 4,540 grams of Synthetic Marijuana and 2,951 grams of THC Edibles.

And they’ve only just begun. Police say it’s not over yet, the investigation is ongoing and more warrants will be rolling out.

