Natchitoches authorities warn residents about recent phone scams

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities are warning residents about recent phone scams that have surfaced in the Natchitoches area.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies have received several calls from people reporting phone scams. One of the calls was related to the person’s Social Security Card being suspended because of alleged criminal activity, then the call directed them to dial 1 to connect with a customer service representative.

NPSO said these calls are scams, do not dial 1 or give out your personal information unless it is a trusted source. One of the phone numbers being used to make these calls is (318) 581-9558.

The Inspector General for the Social Security Administration Gail Ennis has also issued a warning about widespread Social Security-related telephone scams that may use sophisticated tactics to deceive people into providing sensitive information or money.

Inspector General Ennis wants everyone to know that SSA will never do the following:

Suspend your Social Security number because someone else has used it in a crime

Threaten you with arrest or other legal action unless you immediately pay a fine or fee

Require payment by retail gift card, wire transfer, internet currency, or mailing cash

Promise a benefit increase or other assistance in exchange for payment

Send official letters or reports containing your personal information via email

Ennis said, “Don’t believe anyone who calls you unsolicited from a government agency and threatens you—just hang up. They may use real names or badge numbers to sound more official, but they are not. We will keep updating you as scam tactics evolve—because public awareness is the best weapon we have against them.”

If you owe money to Social Security, the agency will mail you a letter with payment options and appeal rights. If you receive a letter, text, call, or email that you believe to be suspicious, about an alleged problem with your Social Security number, account, or payments, hang up or do not respond.

You are encouraged to report Social Security scams or other Social Security fraud at https://oig.ssa.gov.