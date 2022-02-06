NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Natchitoches Parish men are behind bars after a Friday night drug/guns/ammo bust in Natchitoches, according to the Natchitoches Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force and the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Elbert Vaught, 26, of Natchitoches, as well as 21-year-old Ja’Terrion Rainey of Clarence and 19-year-old Johnny Williams of Natchitoches were taken into custody Friday night by Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies and the Natchitoches Police Department’s Uniformed Tactical Operation (UTO) officers.

According to a Task Force official, at around 8:45 p.m. Friday, the NPSO deputies and NPD’s UTO made contact with two vehicles on Dean Street in Natchitoches.

While speaking with Vaught, Williams and Rainey, agents confirmed that Rainey was wanted for failure to appear in court for an attempted second-degree murder charge and a second degree battery charge. Agents also learned Rainey was on supervised parole through the state of Louisiana.

As the investigation continued, agents found a stolen Glock 23 40-caliber handgun and one pint of suspected Promethazine (also known as Phenergan) inside the vehicle occupied by Rainey and Williams.

Vaughn was found with $1,641 cash on him, and inside his vehicle, agents found 33 pills, suspected of being Hydrocone and 38 grams of suspected of suspected high grade marijuana.

(Photo courtesy Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

In addition, agents found a regular arsenal inside Vaughn’s vehicle than included a Glock 23 40-caliber handgun, four 40-caliber 15-round capacity magazines, one 40 caliber 50-round-capacity drum magazine, one 5.56×45 caliber 60 round capacity drum magazine and a 300 blackout rifle.

Vaughn was charged with one count each of possession of CDS I (marijuana) and possession of CDS II (hydrocodone), and two counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS.

Rainey was charged with two counts of failure to appear in court to face charges of attempted second degree murder and attempted second degree battery, possession of a stolen firearm and parole violation, while Williams was charged with obstruction of justice, possession of a legend drug and aggravated assault (warrant through NPSO).

All three suspects are in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and are scheduled to appear in Natchitoches District Court on April 4.