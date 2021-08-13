City leaders plead for tips leading to arrest in fatal shooting of Natchitoches teen

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City and school leaders are asking for help from the public in finding those responsible for fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy Thursday in Natchitoches.

Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams, along with the Natchitoches Police Department and Natchitoches school officials, made the plea in a news conference early Friday afternoon.

According to the NPD, shortly after 4 a.m. officers found a teenager who had been shot multiple times in the 100 block of Sylvan Dr. He was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Mayor Williams said violence like this will not be tolerated in the City of Natchitoches.

Williams said, “For residents of Natchitoches we stand united here today with the promise that we will work tirelessly to show that acts of senseless violence will not be ignored.”

Meanwhile, the Natchitoches Police Department is aggressively seeking the suspect in this homicide.

Police Chief Harman Winters said, “It makes no sense for a 14-year-old to get shot 10 times and for a 13-year-old to be in his bed asleep and then get shot. We’re gonna have to try every possible way to stop the violence.”

Natchitoches Parish School officials expressed they are deeply saddened by the loss of one of their students.

NPSB Superintendent Grant Eloi said, “In response to this tragic event, the district has provided and will continue to provide grief counseling for students and staff by professional counselors.”

Eloi added that even though the shooting did not happen at school they are collaborating with local law enforcement to ensure that campuses are secure as possible.

Members of the Natchitoches City Council will not turn a blind eye to such acts of violence and say this is unacceptable.

District 3 City Councilman Christopher Petite said, “We have too many guns on our streets and too many people in our communities who don’t have regard for basic human life. We have spoken with the mayor regarding the use of technology to help aid in violence prevention and we also formed a partnership with Crime Stoppers to help solve and fight crime.”

Tuesday morning a 13-year-old was shot several times at a home in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. He was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment.

A teenager was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder in this shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det. Davanta Stevenson at (318) 357-3817.

You can also report a tip by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.