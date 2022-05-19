NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches Parish man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty in a sexual abuse case.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington announced that 36-year-old Michael Mobley of Cloutierville, a town south of Natchitoches, pleaded guilty to two counts of molestation of a juvenile and one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Mobley was also fined $20,000.

“The sentence imposed today will remove a dangerous sex predator from our community and from potentially harming other children,” District Attorney Harrington said. “We commend the victim and their family for their courage in coming forward to report this horrible crime to authorities which resulted in delivering justice for the victim. Hopefully, the family will continue to heal from this tragic event.”

The District Attorney’s Office says Mobley was already a registered sex offender with previous convictions of indecent behavior with a juvenile and aggravated crimes against nature.