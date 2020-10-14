Natchitoches deputies arrest Red River Parish woman on felony drug charges

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A traffic stop in Natchitoches Parish lands a Red River Parish woman behind bars on felony drug charges.

According to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday deputies pulled over a 2009 Dodge pickup truck for a traffic violation on US-71 North of Campti.

The driver of the vehicle, 38-year-old Casey D. Thomas, of Coushatta, gave deputies conflicting information which led them to suspect criminal activity.

A short while later a Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Criminal Patrol K-9 Unit responded to the scene to assist.

After K-9 “Misty” alerted deputies to the presence of a narcotic odor they searched the vehicle and discovered 2-grams of suspected methamphetamine, and two suspected Clonazepam narcotic pills.

Thomas was then arrested and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center for Possession of CDS Schedule II Methamphetamine and Possession of CDS Schedule IV Clonazepam.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.