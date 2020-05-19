Natchitoches deputies arrest Sabine Parish man on drug charges

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Sabine Parish man is behind bars on felony drug charges following a traffic stop in Natchitoches Parish.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, May 15 deputies pulled over a 2019 Ford F-250 for a traffic violation on La. Hwy 504 in the Oak Grove community.

After deputies made contact with the driver, 53-year-old Phillip Jamison, they noticed signs of criminal activity and contacted the NMJDTF Criminal Patrol Unit along with K-9 “Misty” for assistance.

Jamison voluntarily told deputies he had illegal drugs inside the truck vehicle.

K-9 “Misty” later alerted deputies to the odor and they searched the vehicle. Three bags containing 10-grams of suspected methamphetamine, with a potential street value of $1000 were seized along with individual bags for packaging, weighing scales and a smoking apparatus.

Deputies arrested Jamison and booked him into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center for Possession of CDS Schedule II Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The seized evidence will be submitted to the crime lab for narcotics analysis. The vehicle was impounded.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is urged to contact the NPSO at (318) 352-6432 or the Drug Task Force at (318) 357-2248.

