Natchitoches deputy stops to help stranded driver, finds out he is wanted on drug charges

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputy stops to help a stranded driver and later finds out the man is wanted on drug charges.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were patrolling on LA HWY 6 near LA HWY 504 when they noticed a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck that was stranded and partially blocking the intersection. While deputies were talking to the driver, 39-year-old Christopher Lott, they suspected criminal activity after he started sweating and slurring his speech.

After deputies did a local warrants check they learned that Lott was wanted by the Tenth Judicial District Court for Failure to Appear in Court on May 17, 2021 for Probation Review on a prior conviction of Possession of CDS Schedule II Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and traffic charges.

After searching Lott deputies also found a cellophane bag containing methamphetamine in his waistband and a glass smoking apparatus that had methamphetamine residue in his left pants pocket.

Lott was arrested and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on the following charges:

Possession of CDS Schedule II Methamphetamine-2nd or subsequent offenses

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Failure to Appear for Probation Review on the prior convictions of Possession of CDS II

Drug Paraphernalia

Traffic charges

The vehicle was released to the owner and the seized evidence will be submitted to the crime lab for narcotics identification analysis.