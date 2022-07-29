NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating shots fired early Sunday morning that damaged homes and property in East Natchitoches.

According to Natchitoches police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Henry Avenue around 2:44 a.m. Sunday to investigate reports of gunshots in the area. While on the scene, someone called to report that several houses and one vehicle were hit.

Detectives were able to find several bullet casings and projectiles and collected them for further analysis. Police say they will release more details as they come available.

Police are asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact Detective Rudy Glass at (318) 357-3878.

This investigation is ongoing and the Natchitoches Police Department will release

more details as they become available. Call Natchitoches police at (318) 238-3878 to report any suspicious activity.

NPD tips can be reported in the P3 Tips app or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. As always, police say tips are confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.