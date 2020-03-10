Natchitoches law enforcement agencies arrested alleged armed robber in minutes

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An alert deputy and multi-agency teamwork led to the quick arrest of an armed robbery suspect Sunday morning, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones.

Less than a half-hour after a grocery cashier was robbed at knifepoint, Tyler Charles, 21, of Natchitoches was apprehended by Natchitoches Police, inside the Natchitoches city limits.

Around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, NPSO patrol deputies responded to reports to an armed robbery at Tommy’s Grocery in the 2300 block of Louisiana Highway 494, just south of Natchitoches.

When deputies arrived, they learned the store clerk had been robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash, and attacked by a suspect armed with a knife.

Although the clerk was wearing several layers of clothing, he still was stabbed multiple times in the back, arm and under the chin. He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

Early in the investigation, it was learned NPSO Lt. Mike Wilson had been patrolling the area just minutes prior to the robbery and recalled seeing a gold Nissan passenger car occupied by a male parked at the store.

With that information, a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) describing the vehicle was issued to local and surrounding law enforcement agencies

Twenty-five minutes later, at approximately 10:10 a.m., Natchitoches Police stopped a gold 2002 Nissan Altima just off the bypass on Louisiana Highway 1 driven by Charles, who matched the description of the armed robbery suspect.

After getting permission to search the vehicle, agents discovered $181 in cash, the amount reported stolen and two knives.

Charles was taken into custody and transported to the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division to be interviewed.

On information gained in the interview, as well as a review of surveillance video and other physical evidence, detectives were able to present enough evidence to obtain a criminal arrest warrant.

Charles then booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Sheriff Victor Jones thanks the quick action of all deputies involved in the investigation and Natchitoches Police Department for their actions in a safe apprehension of the suspect.

The investigation is still active.

