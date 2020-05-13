Natchitoches man arrested on felony drug charges

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Natchitoches man on felony drug charges.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Gregory J. McGaskey Jr., was arrested Friday night after the 2007 Lincoln SUV he was riding in was pulled over for a traffic violation on US-71 in Campti.

During the traffic stop, deputies with the NPSO Special Task Impact Patrol Unit learned the driver of the SUV had a suspended driver’s license. Deputies also noticed a Glock 9 mm handgun and open alcoholic beverage containers inside the vehicle.

During a search, deputies seized approximately 3.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and ten suspected ecstasy tabs with a potential street value of $600.

McGaskey and another passenger in the SUV were also identified as prior convicted felons.

Deputies arrested McGaskey after he allegedly claimed the illegal drugs belonged to him.

McGaskey was later booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center for Possession of CDS Schedule II Methamphetamine, and Possession of CDS I Ectasy-2nd of Subsequent Offense.

McGaskey has been released on a $15,000 bond set by a Tenth Judicial District Court Judge.

The driver was cited for traffic offenses and the other passenger was cited for Open Container, they were released at the scene.

