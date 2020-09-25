Natchitoches man behind bars for sex crimes against a child

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches man accused of sex crimes against a child now sits behind bars.

On Monday 38-year-old Keithen Newton was arrested for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Misdemeanor Sexual Battery and Simple Battery.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, on Sept. 16 officers were notified of an incident that occurred in Fall 2019 that involved a juvenile.

After a thorough investigation, Newton was arrested without incident and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

If you have any additional information in regards to this investigation please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det. Alisha Roberson at (318) 357-3810.

