Natchitoches man behind bars for sex crimes against a child

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sex crimes 11-18-18_1542567228753.JPG.jpg

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches man accused of sex crimes against a child now sits behind bars.

On Monday 38-year-old Keithen Newton was arrested for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Misdemeanor Sexual Battery and Simple Battery.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, on Sept. 16 officers were notified of an incident that occurred in Fall 2019 that involved a juvenile.

After a thorough investigation, Newton was arrested without incident and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

If you have any additional information in regards to this investigation please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det. Alisha Roberson at (318) 357-3810.

You may also provide tips by visiting http://www.tipsubmit.com/ or through your smartphone by downloading the free app or by texting (Text-A-Tip) to 274637. Use NPDTIPS before typing your message.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss