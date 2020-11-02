Natchitoches man charged in Sunday afternoon fatal shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is dead and another is behind bars accused of shooting him, according to the Natchitoches Police Department.

Alvin Brown, 27, was arrested and charged in the Sunday afternoon death of 26-year-old Irvin Remo of Natchitoches.

Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, NPD officers responded to reports of a shooting inside a home in the 1100 block of Berry Avenue in Natchitoches.

When they arrived, officers found Remo suffering from a gunshot wound. Remo was rushed to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Brown was developed as a suspect and was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a charge of second-degree murder.

The Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.

Anyone who has additional information in regard to the case is asked to contact contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective John Wynn at (318) 357-3811.

To submit anonymous tips by Smartphone via TipSubmit: The tip by sent by downloading the free Tip Submit application, or by texting to CRIMES (274637). Use NPDTIPS before typing the message.

Web tips also may be submitted by using the NPD’s Police Protection page. Just click on http://www.tipsubmit.com/

