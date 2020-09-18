Natchitoches man charged with arson, injuring disabled mother

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man is accused of intentionally setting a fire that injured his disabled mother.

According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, 47-year-old Mark Recoulley was arrested on September 11 and charged with aggravated arson and injury by arson.

The arrest came as the result of an investigation requested on August 24 by the Natchitoches Fire Department, which asked LOFSM to look into a fire in the 500 block of Myrtle Dr.

The 69-year-old female homeowner who was later identified as Recoulley’s mother, was hurt in blaze and was taken to a local hospital.

“Deputies additionally learned that local law enforcement had to detain Recoulley after he created a disturbance at the scene while firefighters were trying to extinguish the fire,” according to a statement from the fire marshal’s office.

The LOSFM says witnesses and evidence at the scene led investigators to conclude that the fire was intentionally set and that Recoulley ultimately confessed. He remains in custody at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

