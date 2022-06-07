NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches Parish man has been charged with shooting a man from Bienville Parish during an argument on Saturday.

Charles David “Cowboy” Cloud was arrested by deputies and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center Saturday night. He was charged with aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated assault with a firearm after a man arrived at a Red River hospital with a gunshot wound earlier that evening.

Red River Parish Sheriff’s deputies alerted the NPSO around 5:35 p.m. the shooting victim, a 35-year-old Bienville Parish man, was at Christus Coushatta Health Care Center in Coushatta. Officers say the victim and a female witness were in an argument outside Cloud’s home on the 800 block of La. Hwy 153 in Ashland. Cloud went inside the house and returned with a small-caliber handgun, shooting the man in the lower leg.

He remains in prison with a bond set at $75,000.