NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches Parish man is sentenced to 30 years in prison for stabbing a grocery store employee during an armed robbery.

According to Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington, 23-year-old Tyler Charles of Natchitoches pleaded guilty to armed robbery and attempted second-degree murder.

Charles was captured after a brief, multi-agency manhunt less than an hour after he robbed a cashier at Tommy’s Grocery at knife-point in March of 2020, stabbing him multiple times in the back, arm, and under the chin.

When he was taken into custody, police found the $181 reported taken in the armed robbery, along with two knives.

Charles will face 30 years of imprisonment at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.